Questions remain unanswered about former Bay City events coordinator

More than two weeks after the city of Bay City fired its special events coordinator, TV5 is still trying to figure out what led to his removal.
By James Felton and Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - More than two weeks after the city of Bay City fired its special events coordinator, TV5 is still trying to figure out what led to his removal.

Mike Bacigalupo once held numerous positions within the community.

On Monday, Nov. 20, TV5 learned he is still employed with the Historical Museum of Bay County. TV 5′s James Felton went to the museum to see if he could get some answers.

“I walked in to the Historical Museum of Bay County and Mike Bacigalupo was standing right in front of me. He began to walk away as I said, ‘Mike, Mike.’ He turned around and told me, ‘I have nothing to say,’ before disappearing to his office,” Felton recounted.

This was TV5′s first sighting of the embattled Bacigalupo. He’s been the face of some of Bay City’s biggest downtown events, helping to organize shows for years.

TV5 stopped by Bay City’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the State Theatre, places where Bacigalupo was terminated from, looking for comment. The chairperson of the DDA told TV5 they have no comment. The State Theatre is closed on Mondays.

An email sent to the Interim Chief Operating Officer Tracy Teich has not been answered as of Monday evening.

TV5 has been told by sources the Bay City Public Safety Department is looking into allegations of misuse of funds, but the Michigan State Police said it is not currently conducting an investigation.

TV5 also reached out to the FBI. A representative from the FBI Detroit Field Office said over the phone it was contacted about Bacigalupo. In a follow up statement, the FBI said:

“FBI policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence of an investigation. We receive many tips from the public and inquiries from media outlets, and we always encourage individuals to submit any information they may have to tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI reviews allegations of criminal conduct for merit and when warranted, conducts investigations. I would like to make clear that a review of any allegation does not necessarily result in the opening of an investigation.”

The fallout from the ongoing swirling controversy is starting to impact the 2024 event schedule.

Promoter Ken Shelton of Ken Shelton Promotions said he has decided to move his marquee event, the Bay City Music Festival, out of Wenonah Park and across the river to Veteran’s Memorial Park.

He told TV5 because of the situation and the questions surrounding Bacigalupo, it will be difficult to bring national artists to Bay City.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about Bacigalupo.

Read next:
Residents respond to start of Edenville Embankment Restoration Project
Edenville Dam
Christmas tree farm stocked, ready to help make memories
One local tree farm said they are stocked and ready for what they believe will be a very good...
Michigan challenging Ohio to Forgotten Funds battle
Money (generic)
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Toledo police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday
None
Ukrainian Teen in Freeland prepares to travel home amid war
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 20
McDonald's donates 250 turkeys to Flint families
McDonald’s donates 250 turkeys to Flint families
A local McDonald’s owner is spreading the holiday spirit in Flint.
McDonald’s donates 250 turkeys to Flint families
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway
Dozens of families will now be able to purchase a Thanksgiving meal thanks to an NBA player and...
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway