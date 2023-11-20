Questions remain unanswered about former Bay City events coordinator

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - More than two weeks after the city of Bay City fired its special events coordinator, TV5 is still trying to figure out what led to his removal.

Mike Bacigalupo once held numerous positions within the community.

On Monday, Nov. 20, TV5 learned he is still employed with the Historical Museum of Bay County. TV 5′s James Felton went to the museum to see if he could get some answers.

“I walked in to the Historical Museum of Bay County and Mike Bacigalupo was standing right in front of me. He began to walk away as I said, ‘Mike, Mike.’ He turned around and told me, ‘I have nothing to say,’ before disappearing to his office,” Felton recounted.

This was TV5′s first sighting of the embattled Bacigalupo. He’s been the face of some of Bay City’s biggest downtown events, helping to organize shows for years.

TV5 stopped by Bay City’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the State Theatre, places where Bacigalupo was terminated from, looking for comment. The chairperson of the DDA told TV5 they have no comment. The State Theatre is closed on Mondays.

An email sent to the Interim Chief Operating Officer Tracy Teich has not been answered as of Monday evening.

TV5 has been told by sources the Bay City Public Safety Department is looking into allegations of misuse of funds, but the Michigan State Police said it is not currently conducting an investigation.

TV5 also reached out to the FBI. A representative from the FBI Detroit Field Office said over the phone it was contacted about Bacigalupo. In a follow up statement, the FBI said:

“FBI policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence of an investigation. We receive many tips from the public and inquiries from media outlets, and we always encourage individuals to submit any information they may have to tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI reviews allegations of criminal conduct for merit and when warranted, conducts investigations. I would like to make clear that a review of any allegation does not necessarily result in the opening of an investigation.”

The fallout from the ongoing swirling controversy is starting to impact the 2024 event schedule.

Promoter Ken Shelton of Ken Shelton Promotions said he has decided to move his marquee event, the Bay City Music Festival, out of Wenonah Park and across the river to Veteran’s Memorial Park.

He told TV5 because of the situation and the questions surrounding Bacigalupo, it will be difficult to bring national artists to Bay City.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about Bacigalupo.

