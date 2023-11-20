Recall signatures for Flint city councilwoman under review

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The signatures for the recall of a Flint city councilwoman have been collected and are under review, according to Genesee County Clerk Dominque Clemons.

Clemons said Councilwoman Eva Worthing, ninth Ward, were collected, reviewed, and approved by the county clerk’s office.

Related: Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

The signatures were then sent to the Flint city clerk’s office for further review, Clemons said, adding the clerk’s office is reviewing the signatures for accuracy and to ensure all signatures are from the ninth Ward.

The city clerk’s office has 22 days to review the signatures, which they received on Monday, Nov. 13.

Once the signatures have been reviewed, they will go back to the county clerk’s office where Clemons will give the final declaration on whether the recall will be put on the ballot or if the recall is no longer valid due to a lack of accurate signatures.

