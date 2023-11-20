Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction

Charles Paulsen
Charles Paulsen(WLUC)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANFIELDS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any tips while warning hunters about malicious destruction of property after several incidents were reported.

A hunter reported leaving state land in the Caro area when his vehicle began running badly and broke down, the sheriff’s office said. After a mechanic looked it, sugar and water was found in the car’s fuel tank.

Another hunter in the area reported the same thing with his vehicle the same day, authorities said. A smaller white pick-up truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, was seen driving away from the second hunter’s car.

The incidents happened anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 near Ryan and Riley roads and Bliss Road and Wells Road, according to the sheriff’s office. A complaint was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17.

Please contact Sgt. Wade at jwade@tuscolacounty.org. If you or anyone else had this happen, please make a police report by contacting Tuscola Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

