US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY Co., Mich. (WNEM) - US-10 in Bay County will completely open back up to traffic on Monday, Nov. 20, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Both the I-75 and US-10 ramps will also reopen.

The roadway has had some closures for several months while crews worked to rebuild the road from 7 Mile Road to Bay City as part of a $32.8 million investment.

Read next:
MSP, Kroger partner to feed 200 families for Thanksgiving
Michigan school shooting survivor heals with surgery, a trusted horse and a chance to tell her story
Parents and advocates are calling for better safety measures after the release of an...
Officials urge drivers to prepare cars before holiday travel
Highway traffic generic
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
None
Ukrainian Teen in Freeland prepares to travel home amid war
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group

Latest News

A stuffed pig was found on a bike trail and a woman has been taking it on adventures while...
Lost stuffed pig goes on adventures while searching for family
A stuffed pig was found on a bike trail and a woman has been taking it on adventures while...
Lost stuffed pig goes on adventures while searching for family
A woman has been arrested after a MSP trooper was nearly hit by a driverless car.
WATCH: Trooper nearly hit by driverless car, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested after a MSP trooper was nearly hit by a driverless car. Video...
WATCH: Trooper nearly hit by driverless car, woman arrested