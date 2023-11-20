US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY Co., Mich. (WNEM) - US-10 in Bay County will completely open back up to traffic on Monday, Nov. 20, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Both the I-75 and US-10 ramps will also reopen.
The roadway has had some closures for several months while crews worked to rebuild the road from 7 Mile Road to Bay City as part of a $32.8 million investment.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.