US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday

BAY Co., Mich. (WNEM) - US-10 in Bay County will completely open back up to traffic on Monday, Nov. 20, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Both the I-75 and US-10 ramps will also reopen.

The roadway has had some closures for several months while crews worked to rebuild the road from 7 Mile Road to Bay City as part of a $32.8 million investment.

