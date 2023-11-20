WATCH: Trooper nearly hit by driverless car, woman arrested

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman has been arrested after a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was nearly hit by a driverless car.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., a MSP trooper responded to a report of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix driving recklessly, MSP said.

The trooper turned northbound on Old 27 Highway and watched an unoccupied blue Pontiac Grand Prix nearly hit his car, MSP said, adding the car continued to drive into the EZ Mart entrance and hit a parked car at a gas pump.

Before the crash, on the corner of Passenheim Road and Old 27 Highway, a witness said the driver of the Pontiac, a 57-year-old Grayling woman, told him someone crashed into her car, according to MSP.

The witness called 911 but the woman became belligerent with him and attempted to drive away, MSP said.

The witness told her police were on their way and she got out of the car while it was still running and in drive, MSP said, adding the woman walked away and the car kept driving.

The trooper talked with the woman and noticed she smelled strongly of intoxicants, had blood-shot, watery eyes, and had slurred speech, MSP said, adding she had trouble maintaining her balance, refused to listen to the trooper, and tried to walk away.

MSP said she was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing police.

