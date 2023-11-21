AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

(AAA)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in select states, including Michigan, for those with car trouble or as a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical emergency caused deadly crash in Bay Co., police say
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep
Toledo police lights
Man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Tuesday
UAW President Shawn Fain aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers
UAW President shares vision to extend to non-union workplaces
Michigan Capitol implements new AI tech to detect guns
Using AI at the State Capitol to detect guns
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to a reporter from The Associated Press during...
UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers
Guns are allowed at Flint City Council meetings after a judge ruled.
Judge issues preliminary injunction for gun-free zone at Flint City Hall