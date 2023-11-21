Chick-fil-A coming to Saginaw Twp.

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Chick-fil-A location is coming to Saginaw Township.

The Saginaw Township Business Association made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The fast food chain will be building a location on Tittabawassee Road, next to Creation Coffee.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more details.

