Chick-fil-A coming to Saginaw Twp.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Chick-fil-A location is coming to Saginaw Township.

The Saginaw Township Business Association made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The fast food chain will be building a location on Tittabawassee Road, next to Creation Coffee.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more details.

