Creating a new family: Parents share experience with fostering, adoption

November is National Adoption Month, and according to the Adoption Network (a leading national adoption agency), nearly 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. At least 3,000 kids are up for adoption in Michigan right now.

Jeff and Sam Strauer have been foster parents for five years.

“To take a kid that just had nothing and now, he’s got everything,” Jeff said.

It wasn’t until this past spring that they made the decision to grow their family through adoption.

“It was to the point where we wanted children and I couldn’t personally have children. So our next option was to adopt or try the foster care. So we tried the foster care. We went through years with the foster process and all of that. His biological parents’ rights were finally terminated and then we were able to adopt,” Sam said.

Making sure their son Jesus felt safe and comfortable was most important to them.

“He actually wouldn’t look anybody in the eye for the first two months we got him. He was very quiet, withdrawn, very shy. He didn’t actually talk until he was about, he was almost 4 before he actually started talking in full sentences. And since then, he hasn’t stopped,” Sam said. “He was always with us. I mean, I work from home. So he was with me 24/7. I think it was just being around him and playing with him and having fun.”

Jeff said the key is communication and transparency. He is open to answering any questions his son has about his past or his biological family.

That is a belief that is echoed by adoptive parents Brandon and Delilah Fisher, of Flint.

“They need to be understood. How it works when you come to foster care, it’s not going to be like home. We have to make sure, if we can, transition children back home to their parents and if that doesn’t happen, we do adopt,” Delilah said.

The Fishers have fostered 45 children over the past 11 years, and adopted several through the Ennis Center for Children. They say since that door opened, they never plan on closing it.

“We wanted a daughter. We only have two sons, and we wanted daughters. And we decided to do fostering,” Delilah said. “One of my children is non-verbal. When I got the call about her, I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ We didn’t know sign language at that time. And you know, I said, ‘you know what?’ It don’t take sign language to love a child. We just love her. So we adopted her.”

In the Fisher family, they like to bring everyone together with food.

“To eat together is the number one thing that binds. I didn’t get to eat together with my family, but I said, ‘we’ll eat together and gonna serve it up hot.’ And anybody that was mad, that goes away. Anybody had a bad day, that goes away. And they are fulfilled, and everyone is full and happy, and they’ll go to sleep on a good note,” Brandon said.

When asked what November means for each family, they said it’s all about bringing more awareness to the foster care crisis.

“Up here in the rural community, there is such a need for foster parents. There’s just not enough. I mean, anywhere in the state of Michigan at this point, there’s not enough. In our county alone, we’ve actually never taken, we’re from Iosco County, we’ve never actually taken a kid in from Iosco County. They’ve been from all different counties,” Sam said.

The Strauers adopted Jesus through the help of Samaritas, a social services non-profit with offices all over Michigan.

Rachel Sykes, executive director and adoptive expert, said there are about 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan right now.

“We have seen a spike in children that are experiencing difficulty in having that level of well-being and connection,” Sykes said. “There are a lot of people in our community, lots of people that have made this step and chosen to accept a foster child into their home and help that child attempt to reunify with a biological family. And then, they were there when the family was unable to be restored and are able to come together and create a new family for that child. So, I want to say this is the month to celebrate that and if you know a family in your neighborhood, it’s time to say thank you and let’s recognize them for this great thing that they’re doing.”

