Drying out Wednesday, dry Thanksgiving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a soggy, chilly, dreary day around Mid-Michigan, something that we’ll likely experience more of in the months ahead.

However, once this system moves out tonight, we should see a dry stretch of weather for some important days ahead with Wednesday’s travel, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. The only thing during that time you’ll have to be prepared for is a cool down with 30s taking over for our highs later this week.

For a look beyond the next few days, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Rain will continue for a few more hours early this evening before eventually coming to an end and we begin our drying out process in most areas overnight. Drizzle may linger in a few places through early Wednesday morning, but that’s not expected to be an every location occurrence at this time. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.10″ from this point (6 PM) forward.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tonight, with a northwesterly wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting around 20 miles per hour or slightly higher.

Low temperatures tongiht will be in the lower and middle 30s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s tonight. At this time, we’re not overly concerned about road conditions with ground/pavement temperatures still on the warmer side, but as always this time of year, be mindful of any changing conditions on a local level.

Wednesday

Skies will likely be stubborn to clear completely on Wednesday, though it seems we’ll at least have some peeks of sun along the way. Plan for mostly cloudy conditions much of the day, with some occasional sun.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s for most. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs will be in the lower and middle 40s on Wednesday, with a northwesterly wind continuing at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Some of our northwestern areas may be a touch cooler in the upper 30s.

Travel should have no issues from start to finish on Wednesday, which will be perfect for one of the most important travel days of the year. We’ll remain dry into Wednesday night, with some clearing expected and lows falling to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday: Thanksgiving

Skies should be consistently brighter on Thanksgiving, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected for the holiday. You should have no travel issues on Thursday as well.

Highs on Thanksgiving should be in the 40s for one more day. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Winds will be variable through the day, starting southwesterly for some, turning northwesterly as the day goes along with a cold front passing through. Highs will manage the lower and middle 40s for one more day, before those northwesterly winds keep things cooler beyond Thursday into the weekend.

Dry weather keeps on rolling right into Thanksgiving night, with dry weather for any early Friday, Black Friday shopping. Temperatures will dip into the 20s on Friday morning, with wind chills dropping into the teens.

