Grand Blanc Twp. man’s murder conviction affirmed by appeals court

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of a Grand Blanc Township man, according to the Genesee County prosecutor.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the Michigan Court of Appeals reached a decision that affirmed the murder conviction of 53-year-old David Allan Reed of Grand Blanc Township, agreeing that he received a fair trial in the killing of his girlfriend.

In 2021, Reed was convicted by a jury for the strangling death of 53-year-old Ranee Marie McKelvey on Feb. 11, 2018, Leyton said, adding after Reed had killed McKelvey, he tried to burn her house down with her body and her dog inside.

Reed was found guilty of second-degree murder, preparing to commit arson to a dwelling, and third-degree animal cruelty, Leyton said.

Leyton said according to a testimony at trial, McKelvey’s niece and a neighbor went to check on McKelvey when she failed to show up for work, and when they entered the home, they noticed an overwhelming smell of natural gas and candles burning in the house. They had found McKelvey dead, face down on her bed with her dog by her side.

According to Leyton, Reed and McKelvey had been living together for a few months at the time of the murder.

Reed told police he had accidentally killed the victim while practicing self-defense techniques on her and said the gas leak must have occurred when he moved the gas stove to access the refrigerator to defrost it, Leyton said.

Reed was sentenced to serve a concurrent term of 50 to 100 years for second-degree murder, 15 to 30 years for arson, and 4 to 15 years for the torturing of an animal.

“It was a grievous crime and I’m pleased Reed will remain incarcerated for a very long time for his actions,” Leyton said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.