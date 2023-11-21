Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest returns for 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City residents and businesses are invited to participate in the Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their homes/buildings for Christmas and “light up the city” for a chance to win a grand prize. Those who wish to participate have until Monday, Dec. 11 to decorate and submit their addresses.

To submit your address, or an address you want to recommend, contact your commissioner so they can check out the light displays. For commissioner contact information click here.

City commissioners will chose one residential winner and one business winner, if applicable, from their wards on Dec. 11. The mayor will then pick one grand prize residential and business winner on the weekend of Dec. 15.

All winners will be announced at the city commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

You can tune in to the meeting or watch the Bay City Government Facebook page for the announcement of the winners.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.