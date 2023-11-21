McDonald’s donates 250 turkeys to Flint families

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A local McDonald’s owner is spreading the holiday spirit in Flint.

“Well, it’s just the perfect way to start out the holiday season, putting you in the spirit of giving and loving,” said Robert Spangler, McDonald’s owner/operator.

On Monday, Nov. 20, a Flint area McDonald’s owner/operator joined local leaders to hand out 250 turkeys to families with students at Richfield Early Learning Center.

The superintendent said the turkey giveaway is held so families can have a wonderful Thanksgiving, but the giveaway goes much deeper than providing a holiday meal.

“At McDonald’s, we like to support the communities in which we serve, so this is really the most fun day of the year for us because some of these kids don’t really have full refrigerators and pantries at home. And being able to serve them this way guarantees that they are going to have a fantastic Thanksgiving meal,” Spangler said.

The meals also included all of the sides that traditionally accompany a Thanksgiving turkey.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.