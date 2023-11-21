McDonald’s donates 250 turkeys to Flint families

A local McDonald’s owner is spreading the holiday spirit in Flint.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A local McDonald’s owner is spreading the holiday spirit in Flint.

“Well, it’s just the perfect way to start out the holiday season, putting you in the spirit of giving and loving,” said Robert Spangler, McDonald’s owner/operator.

On Monday, Nov. 20, a Flint area McDonald’s owner/operator joined local leaders to hand out 250 turkeys to families with students at Richfield Early Learning Center.

The superintendent said the turkey giveaway is held so families can have a wonderful Thanksgiving, but the giveaway goes much deeper than providing a holiday meal.

“At McDonald’s, we like to support the communities in which we serve, so this is really the most fun day of the year for us because some of these kids don’t really have full refrigerators and pantries at home. And being able to serve them this way guarantees that they are going to have a fantastic Thanksgiving meal,” Spangler said.

The meals also included all of the sides that traditionally accompany a Thanksgiving turkey.

Read next:
Questions remain unanswered about former Bay City events coordinator
Mike Bacigalupo
Residents respond to start of Edenville Embankment Restoration Project
Edenville Dam
Christmas tree farm stocked, ready to help make memories
One local tree farm said they are stocked and ready for what they believe will be a very good...
Michigan challenging Ohio to Forgotten Funds battle
Money (generic)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday
None
Ukrainian Teen in Freeland prepares to travel home amid war
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 20
A local McDonald’s owner is spreading the holiday spirit in Flint.
McDonald’s donates 250 turkeys to Flint families
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway
Dozens of families will now be able to purchase a Thanksgiving meal thanks to an NBA player and...
NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway