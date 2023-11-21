McLaren offers information protection tips following ransomware attack

Patients are urged to check their mailboxes after a local hospital system was the target of a ransomware attack.
By James Felton and Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Patients are urged to check their mailboxes after a local hospital system was the target of a ransomware attack.

As reported in early October, the state Attorney General Dana Nessel said McLaren Health Care was targeted by a ransomware attack.

Nessel’s office said the cyber-criminal gang ALPHV/BlackCat may have exposed the personal information of an estimated 2.5 million patients. Now, McLaren is letting its patients know what steps are being taken to help patients protect their information.

McLaren told its patients, as of Tuesday, Nov. 21, there is no evidence their information has been misused.

The hospital system became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network in August. Ultimately, McLaren determined hackers were able to potentially access patient information and the amount of sensitive information possibly compromised varied by individual.

This could include some combination of certain names and the following information:

  • Social security number
  • Health insurance information
  • Date of birth
  • Medical information including billing or claims information
  • Diagnosis
  • Physician information
  • Medical record number
  • Medicare/Medicaid information
  • Prescription/medication information
  • Diagnostic and treatment information

McLaren said it has taken steps secure its network.

The hospital system also wants its patients to remain vigilant by making sure to keep an eye on their accounts for any sign of unusual activity. If anything seems off, call your financial institution or law enforcement.

McLaren is also offering identity theft protection services through IDX, a data breach and recovery services expert. These services include 12 months of credit and cyberscan monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed identity theft recovery services. McLaren wants those who received their letter to hold on to it because there’s an enrollment code located at the top of the letter and you will need it when calling or enrolling online.

If you have more questions, head to McLaren’s website or call 1-888-867-1630.

The deadline to enroll in identity theft protection services through IDX is Feb. 9.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

