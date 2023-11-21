MDOT: Crash blocks right lane of NB I-75 in Genesee Co.

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A crash in Genesee County has blocked the right lane and right shoulder of northbound I-75, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21 about 3 p.m., MDOT reported that the right lane and right shoulder of I-75 after Exit 118 (M-21/Corunna Road) has been blocked due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to take this into account during their commutes.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

