Midland City Council votes down investment incentive request from developer

After a more than three-hour-long discussion, the Midland City Council voted down the investment incentive request for the Eastlawn housing development.
By Rayvin Bleu
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Resident after resident went up to the podium to express their disapproval of the payment in lieu of taxes or pilot request for the property at 115 Eastlawn Drive.

Resident after resident went up to the podium to express their disapproval of the payment in lieu of taxes or pilot request for the property at 115 Eastlawn Drive.

River Caddis Developments is looking to build 204 units on the property with 35 of them being low-income housing.

The developer said in order to do this, it would need to receive a 4 percent pilot for 45 years. That would give them a tax break of more than $600,000.

Some residents feel that incentive is not fair for them or future generations.

“No one in the neighborhood is against affordable housing. There might be some people that are against it, but no one in my neighborhood is against affordable housing. Started out as 204, now it’s 35 low-income. I’m just here basically to see if my son, who is 14, if he’s going to be paying this man in 45 years,” one resident said.

The property in question is owned by the Midland school district and has not been on the tax roll for decades.

