More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 handguns were stolen from a store in southwestern Michigan after the manager was held at gunpoint outside his home and forced to reveal how to turn off the alarm, authorities said.

The guns were recovered and two men were arrested last Friday, a day after the brazen heist at Dunham’s Sports near Benton Harbor, a federal agent said in a court filing.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten planned to discuss the case at a news conference Tuesday.

A Dunham’s manager told investigators he was confronted Thursday night, blindfolded and placed in the rear seat of a car, said Mallorie Campbell of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“One of the subjects held a gun to his head and made him reveal the passcode to the alarm at the store,” Campbell wrote.

Store video shows a man later disabling the alarm system and filling two coolers with 123 handguns, Campbell said.

Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app, the agent said.

The two men in custody are brothers. The complaint charges them with four crimes, including gun theft.

Campbell said they admitted their roles during interviews with investigators.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical emergency caused deadly crash in Bay Co., police say
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Tuesday
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep
Toledo police lights
Man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A half-hour of raking leaves can burn more calories than general weightlifting, according to...
Saginaw yard waste collection deadline extended
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put to rest rumors he might make a run for Congress after...
Swanson not making a run for Congress, but says ‘great days ahead’
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put to rest rumors he might make a run for Congress after...
Swanson not making a run for Congress, but says ‘great days ahead’
After a more than three-hour-long discussion, the Midland City Council voted down the...
Midland City Council votes down investment incentive request from developer