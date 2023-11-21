MSP clocks 2 drivers going about 100 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) clocked two drivers traveling about 100 miles per hour on I-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

MSP said the Traffic Enforcement Squad was working a Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning speed enforcement grant shift when it caught one driver traveling 96 miles per hour and another at 100 miles per hour.

The speedsters were both pulled over on I-75 in Saginaw County.

Speedsters caught on I-75 (Michigan State Police)

