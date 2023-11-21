NBA player, mid-Michigan native sponsors Thanksgiving giveaway

Dozens of families will now be able to purchase a Thanksgiving meal thanks to an NBA player and mid-Michigan native.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens of families will now be able to purchase a Thanksgiving meal thanks to a NBA player and mid-Michigan native.

The giveaway on Monday, Nov. 20 was sponsored by Javale McGee.

The event provided gift cards to disabled veterans, seniors, and families in need at the Flint Development Center.

“Well, it’s always important we have places where people can have resources and their needs met in a time when inflation has hit most people’s pockets hard, and Christmas is coming up and families want to get together, so we just want to make sure that we had facilitated that somehow,” said Norman McLemore, a pastor and president of the Board of Flint Development Center.

In total, 150 gift cards were given out along with pictures of McGee, who is a center for the Sacramento Kings.

