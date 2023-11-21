A new spin on Small Business Saturday in Flushing

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan community is doing something special to help highlight their local businesses.

Flushing is putting its own spin on Small Business Saturday this weekend, offering anyone who comes out to be entered to win prizes.

“We do it a little bit differently than most. We have over 30 businesses participating,” said Amber Schlemmer, the owner of Primary Prevention Physiotherapy.

The Flushing community is taking a new approach to Small Business Saturday.

“All of the businesses participating are listed in this fun little map here, so you know exactly where to go,” Schlemmer said.

You can pick up your map at any of the participating stores the day of, or grab one from Bueche’s Food World beforehand, to get an idea of where you want to go. At each store you patronize, you will collect signatures that you can exchange for tickets.

“For every five stores that you shop at, you get a raffle entry. For every 10 stores that you shop at, you get three raffle entries. Fifteen gets you five, and then for every additional store after that, you get a raffle entry. And then for every $25 you spend at each store gets you a raffle entry as well. And the raffle entries go towards three pretty giant baskets that you can win that are full of products and services from some of the local participating vendors,” Schlemmer explained.

The day will begin with a coffee hour to get you energized and ready to shop till you drop and hopefully remind you why it’s important to shop local.

“We know that some of them are struggling. Between online shopping and the big Black Friday deals that you see, sometimes we forget to shop local and forget these little gems that the stores have right here in our own backyard,” Schlemmer said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, and raffle winners will be notified shortly after. Click here for more information.

