Newly-placed parking spots in downtown Flint cause confusion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Some drivers in downtown Flint were confused this week when a row of parking spots appeared in an area many thought was a public street.

TV5′s Trae Harris reported when he went out on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, it was easy to understand the confusion.

A portion of Fourth Street at Harrison looks like a public street, but it isn’t public, and it hasn’t been for more than two decades.

The city vacated the street to private ownership about 25 years ago, so for Ghassan Saab, the owner of Plaza 1, he can decide what to do with the space.

He said he turned that part of Fourth Street into parking spaces for the convenience and safety of the tenants and customers leaving the building.

He said the city has known for four years that he was planning to do this and he does not believe it will have too much of an impact on traffic, but it will take time to get used to.

Harris said he watched about six to eight cars approach the area, but they had to reverse and turn around after realizing they couldn’t get through anymore.

So, if some were thinking the parking spaces there are a mistake, they are not. They are there by design, so drivers should adjust their commutes accordingly.

