Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey. (Credit: CPSC, Getty Images, Los Alamos National Lab, TikTok, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving classic for some people, and a safety video uses humor to help show how not to fry your bird.

The annual PSA reminds everyone this Thanksgiving to “cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video drives home the dangers of deep frying turkeys and combines two American favorites, explosions and turkey.

“This is the coolest thing that could kill me ever,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another commenter dubbed the safety video “turkenheimer,” a play on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the name of one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

A first-timer recorded his deep frying debut and posted it to TikTok, showing the moment he almost burned his hand.

If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to thaw and dry the turkey, do not overfill the pot with hot oil and fry away from structures like your home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical emergency caused deadly crash in Bay Co., police say
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Tuesday
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep
Toledo police lights
Man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter answers questions during a news conference at a...
President Joe Biden orders US flags lowered in memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
Crash on I-75
MDOT: Crash blocks right lane of NB I-75 in Genesee Co.
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds