Saginaw yard waste collection deadline extended

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw has extended its yard waste collection deadline.

The city said due to the milder weather conditions, it has extended the collection of seasonal yard waste through the week of Dec. 4.

The one week extension will give more time for trees to drop their remaining leaves.

The Department of Public Works has revised the collection schedule. The following dates are the last collection days for seasonal yard waste:

If your collection day is on this weekday:Your last date for yard waste collection is:
MondayMonday, Dec. 4
TuesdayTuesday, Dec. 5
WednesdayWednesday, Dec. 6
ThursdayThursday, Dec. 7
FridayFriday, Dec. 8

Residents should have all properly prepared materials placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their collection day.

The city is reminding residents all yard waste materials must be placed in paper yard waste bags or in garbage cans no larger than 35-gallons with a “Yard Waste” sticker affixed to the front of the can.

Yard waste stickers can be picked up in the city clerk’s office in City Hall or at the Right-of-Way Division in the Public Works Service Center located at 1435 S. Washington Ave.

For questions or any additional information on yard waste guidelines, call the city of Saginaw at 989-399-1311.

