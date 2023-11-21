Swanson not making a run for Congress, but says ‘great days ahead’

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put to rest rumors he might make a run for Congress after Congressman Dan Kildee recently announced he will be retiring at the end of his term.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Swanson said while he was honored to be considered for the election, that is not his path.

“I was created to be an executive branch leader, like the sheriff,” Swanson said in a video message.

In his video, he thanked Kildee for his work for the community.

He ended the video by saying, “There are great days ahead, and I am just getting started.”

