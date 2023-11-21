Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023: 5 things you need to know

By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning mid-Michigan, hope the week has been kind to you! Here are five stories you need to know to start your day.

1. A judge issuing a preliminary injuction to allow people to bring guns to Flint City Council meetings. This ruling allows people to bring weapons to any meeting subject to the Open Meetings Act held at City Hall. Guns are still prohibited in other public spaces. Check here for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s reaction.

2. More than two weeks after Bay City leaders fired its special events coordinator, we’re still trying to figure out why. Mike Bacigalupo had multiple positions in the community. He’s still employed with the Historical Museum of Bay County. He has been the face of some of the city’s biggest downtown events, but was fired from Bay City’s Downtown Development Authority and the State Theater. Sources said the firing is over misuse of funds.

3. Thanksgiving is just days away and the state fire marshal wants to make sure your family has a safe gathering. In case there’s a fire, make sure to check your smoke detectors, go over any escape plans with your family and keep a fire extinguisher handy. If a fire breaks out, you’ll want to close any doors between you and the smoke. There are other safety tips to know, too.

4. Today’s Flint City Council committee meetings have been canceled. The city said it’s due to the lack of a quorum. The finance, legislative and governmental operations committees were supposed to meet. There wasn’t announcements about new dates.

5. Electric buses are rolling out at school districts across the state. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus program selected 24 different Michigan school districts to help fund their purchases of the buses. Local districts getting EPA money for the buses include Ubly, Chesaning, Beecher, Mayville, Au Gres Sims and Unionville-Sebewaing.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

