Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical emergency caused deadly crash in Bay Co., police say
There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Tuesday
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep
Toledo police lights
Man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Tuesday
UAW President Shawn Fain aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers.
UAW President shares vision to extend to non-union workplaces
Michigan Capitol implements new AI tech to detect guns
Using AI at the State Capitol to detect guns
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to a reporter from The Associated Press during...
UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers