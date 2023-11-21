Ubly Bearcats make it to Ford Field for the second consecutive season

It's almost time for the high school football state finals and at the end of this playoff run, there are two local teams remaining who will head to Ford Field.
By Austin Szumowicz and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UBLY, Mich. (WNEM) – It’s almost time for the high school football state finals and at the end of this playoff run, there are just two local teams remaining who will head to Ford Field this weekend: Ubly and Corunna.

For the second season in a row, the Ubly Bearcats have made it back to Ford Field after they defeated Beal City 24-6.

This is the third time in four years that Ubly will compete for a state title.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, there will be a Division 8 state championship rematch with Ubly once again facing Ottawa Lake Whiteford. Just like last year, both of these teams come into this game undefeated, and last year, it was the Bobcats who defeated Ubly 26-20 after Ottawa scored the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go.

This time around, the Bearcats look to get revenge, and this game will be a special swan song for Head Coach Eric Sweeney.

Earlier this year, Sweeney announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season, and while he said it’ll be special to coach his final game at Ford Field, he’ll be more emotional to see his seniors go with, hopefully, a state championship.

“No, it’s not emotional. I’m more emotional about all my seniors having their last game. Pretty cool to have your last game at Ford Field but, you know, it’s just, I’ll be more emotional about these seniors leaving than anything,” Sweeney said.

Evan Peruski, a senior and quarterback for the team, said the team loves Coach Sweeney.

“It’s pretty cool. We love him. Like, last year he said in the locker room after we lost, he was like, ‘Hey guys, I want to go back one more time.’ So, I mean hey, we got it for him, so yeah, it’s cool,” he said.

TV5 will check in with the Corunna Cavaliers on Tuesday, Nov. 21 before they also head to Ford Field this weekend.

