Corunna Cavaliers heading to Ford Field, making school history

Two local teams are remaining who will head to the high school football state finals at Ford Field this weekend: Corunna and Ubly.
By Austin Szumowicz and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) – Two local teams are remaining who will head to the high school football state finals at Ford Field this weekend: Corunna and Ubly.

For the first time in school history, the Corunna Cavaliers will be competing for a football state championship.

This past weekend, the Cavaliers faced a Flat Rock team that averaged over 47 points per game in the playoffs, and Corunna shut them out, winning 49-0.

This Corunna offense has averaged over 44 points per game in the postseason and they will go head-to-head with Grand Rapids Catholic Christian (GRCC) on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Cougars defeated Frankenmuth this past weekend 35-0, and GRCC will be competing in their fourth state championship in the last five years after missing a trip to Ford Field last season.

Going into Sunday’s game, Corunna is viewed as the underdogs with this being their first-ever state finals appearance compared to a team that is very familiar with this environment.

Head Coach Steve Herrick said this is just the motivation the Cavaliers need to make history once again on Sunday at Ford Field.

“We always joke around throughout the season that we love the teams that come out pregame that are screaming and yelling, hooping and hollering and we’re like, ‘OK, that’s good for two plays, but what did you do Monday through Thursday to get ready to play the game because there is another 100, 105, 110 plays to go.’ We’ll use that as a motivation to stay focused but come game day, we’ll be ready to hit and that will be our focus, to take the hit to them and see who’s going to win the game,” he said.

TV5 will have more coverage of both the Corunna Cavaliers’ and the Ubly Bearcats’ journeys to Ford Field during the Friday Night Lights State Championship Special at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

