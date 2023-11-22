Drying up Wednesday leaving Thanksgiving travel in good shape!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As most schools are out of session for the Thanksgiving holiday starting today or perhaps your workweek has already ended, we aren’t expecting any rain or weather-related impacts if you’re getting on the roads today for Thanksgiving travel! There’s no chance of rain all the way through Saturday, but come Sunday and the early parts of next week, we could see snow showers returning to Mid-Michigan. This is something that still has a lot of time to iron itself out, but we are going to keep a close eye on it. You can see those chances in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today & Tonight

Roads are wet early this morning but as traffic picks up, we’ll see them drying up! Temperatures are starting off above freezing too so we aren’t expecting ice to be an issue. Highs today will reach up to 42 degrees with the northwest wind shifting to the west with a speed of 10 to 20 mph. The normal high temperature for November 22nd is 43 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy and even though we should be able to see a few peeks of sun later today, clouds will continue to stay stubborn. This is a slightly change from the forecast earlier this week, but a completely dry forecast maintains.

Wednesday will reach up to 42 degrees. (WNEM)

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with a low of 32 degrees and a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. With a normal low of 30 degrees tonight, it’ll also be a nearly average night just like the daytime was.

Wednesday night falls to around 32 degrees. (WNEM)

Thanksgiving 🦃 & Black Friday

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny in the morning but a weak disturbance passing from northwest to southeast will bring a brief period of cloud coverage near midday. Fortunately, this will not bring any rain or snow with it so we’re able to maintain a dry forecast. Once this passes, clouds will decreasing again into the evening, so overall it’ll be a variably cloudy day. Highs will be around 44 degrees with the wind turning back to the northwest with a speed of 10 to 20 mph.

Thanksgiving will land around 44 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday night will turn even colder thanks to the disturbance that passed by and clearing skies, lows will fall to around 23 degrees. This will eventually set us up for a cold Black Friday.

If you’re getting your holiday shopping underway on Friday, especially if you have to wait in any outdoor lines, you’ll need to have your winter gear ready to go! We’ll only have a high of 33 degrees on Friday with wind speeds still from 10 to 15 mph. At the very least, skies will be partly to mostly sunny so it’ll be a fair weather day, just on the cold-side. We wish you a great Thanksgiving holiday and hope you’re able to make some great memories with family and friends!

Much of Friday will be spent below-freezing. (WNEM)

