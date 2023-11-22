Gov. Whitmer sends letter calling for special election to fill vacant House seats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday calling for a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The recent election in November caused the vacancy of the two seats. State Representative Lori Stone, representing the 13th District, was elected mayor of Warren, and Representative Kevin Coleman, representing the 25th District, was elected mayor of Westland.

“The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Whitmer. “As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year.”

The governor called for a special primary election on Jan. 30, 2024, and the general election on April 16, 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.