Holidays in the Hamptons event collects toy donations

The season of giving was being felt in mid-Michigan for Holidays in the Hamptons.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The season of giving was being felt in mid-Michigan for Holidays in the Hamptons.

The event was held at Skorupski Funeral Home in Hampton Township where residents were invited to donate unwrapped toys to help fill a fire truck. There was also a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer.

Krissie Aloia, the assistant coordinator for Bay County’s Toys for Tots, said if it wasn’t for donations, a lot of mid-Michigan children would not have anything to open on Christmas morning.

“It means a lot because if we didn’t do this, we would have over 2,000 kids that wouldn’t have a Christmas. We help a little over 2,000 families in the community and we try to give our donations in the way of helping and giving back to them through the hard times,” Aloia said.

There was also soup at the event, courtesy of Kryzsiak’s House Restaurant.

Donations were collected until 5 p.m.

Read next:
Saginaw man charged for alleged involvement in woman’s death
Ronald Rolland Landskroener Sr.
NFC North-leading Lions host Packers on Thanksgiving, aiming to extend best start since 1962
Detroit Lions
Thomas Twp. business closing after nearly a decade
Rebel Company
Michiganders hitting the road for Thanksgiving weekend
Thanksgiving Eve traffic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A coming to Saginaw Twp.
Ann Herford
Search underway after Michigan woman goes missing in California
Crash on I-75
MDOT: Lane of NB I-75 in Genesee Co. reopened following crash
Speedsters caught on I-75
MSP clocks 2 drivers going about 100 mph on I-75
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep

Latest News

A new consumer protection website and campaign has been launched by Michigan Attorney General...
Nessel launches website, campaign to protect residents from holiday scams
The season of giving was being felt in mid-Michigan for Holidays in the Hamptons.
Holidays in the Hamptons event collects toy donations
Rebel Company
Thomas Twp. business closing after nearly a decade
As many get ready to support local businesses this shopping season, one in Saginaw County is...
Thomas Twp. business closing after nearly a decade