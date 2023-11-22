Holidays in the Hamptons event collects toy donations

HAMPTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The season of giving was being felt in mid-Michigan for Holidays in the Hamptons.

The event was held at Skorupski Funeral Home in Hampton Township where residents were invited to donate unwrapped toys to help fill a fire truck. There was also a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer.

Krissie Aloia, the assistant coordinator for Bay County’s Toys for Tots, said if it wasn’t for donations, a lot of mid-Michigan children would not have anything to open on Christmas morning.

“It means a lot because if we didn’t do this, we would have over 2,000 kids that wouldn’t have a Christmas. We help a little over 2,000 families in the community and we try to give our donations in the way of helping and giving back to them through the hard times,” Aloia said.

There was also soup at the event, courtesy of Kryzsiak’s House Restaurant.

Donations were collected until 5 p.m.

