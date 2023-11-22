Hurley NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving in style

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Babies at the Hurley Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are celebrating their Thanksgiving holiday in adorable outfits.

The children’s hospital posted a series of photos on its Facebook page, with the caption “Thankful.”

Check out these stylish little ones dressed up in turkey hats with matching diapers and booties.

To learn more about Hurley Children’s Hospital NICU, click here.

