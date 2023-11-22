Local bars prepare for Thanksgiving Eve rush

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A traditional gathering time for families during Thanksgiving is also a traditional gathering time at local watering holes, making Thanksgiving Eve one of the biggest days of the year for bars.

“We’re ready for everyone to come out and have some fun,” said Jay Samborn, the owner of Lucky’s Pub.

Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest night for bars in mid-Michigan, and the bars on East Midland Street in Bay City are ready for the rush.

“I think it’s gonna be, you know, a little busier than business as usual but yeah, we’re looking forward to it. We’ll see a lot of folks from early to late and just a traditional night for people to get out, come home for the holidays, and enjoy themselves while they’re in town,” Samborn said.

As families come together to celebrate Turkey Day, some members head out to their favorite watering holes before the chaos of their family gatherings, and this year, an old favorite will be opening its doors once again.

“We’re going to have some drink specials and some other things but for a lot of people that have been anticipating us reopening, that’ll be entertaining enough,” said Greg Kimbrue, the owner of River Rock Café.

River Rock Café closed back in June but will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“We just made a decision to put the River Rock back on the map and breathe some life into the old bar and bring it up to speed for new generation,” Kimbrue said.

The reopening is happening just in time for the Thanksgiving crowds.

“We’ve seen as, you know, 1,000 to 1,500 people through the doors. Obviously, they’ll move around from bar to bar. Midland Street area is a great place to bounce around,” Samborn said.

Busy bars also mean a larger police presence as officers keep an eye out for drunk drivers.

AAA is once again offering its Tow to Go program on Wednesday.

