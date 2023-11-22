Michiganders hitting the road for Thanksgiving weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Many Michiganders are hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, 1.5 million Michiganders will travel by vehicle to reach their Thanksgiving destinations, which is an increase of 1.5 percent from last year.

TV5′s James Felton caught up with a few travelers on Wednesday at about noon as they made their way north on I-75.

When asked how their journeys had been, most said traffic hadn’t been bad so far.

“It’s going pretty good with three grandkids and a wife,” one traveler said.

According to AAA, those motorists beat the rush of holiday traffic that is expected to increase during the late afternoon and early evening.

In all, 1.5 million Michiganders are hitting the road for Thanksgiving with visions of a great weekend ahead.

When asked what they were looking forward to the most about the holiday, one traveler said, “Dinner,” another said, “Being with family,” and another said, “Food and the football game.”

One traveler said, “It will be the first year in seven years that we’ve all been together.”

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the number of state residents using four wheels to get where they’re going this Thanksgiving is up 1.5 percent from this time last year.

“We have an increase in travel demand all year long and Thanksgiving is no different. There’s definitely been a pent-up demand for travel and folks are ready to travel and see their loved ones for the holidays,” Woodland said.

Michiganders are ready to give thanks for all they hold dear to them.

“Happy Thanksgiving to y’all,” one traveler said.

“Be safe, love your families,” said another.

