Roscommon Co. man sentenced to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A Roscommon County man was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and one month in prison after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual conduct (CSC).

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 46-year-old Troy Holder of Gerrish Township was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and one month in prison for four counts of first-degree CSC and four counts of second-degree CSC, according to Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel.

The AG’s office said Holder sexually assaulted a family member.

A jury found him guilty of all counts in October, the AG’s office said.

“This arrest and conviction put an end to years of sexual abuse, and this very lengthy sentence will protect the safety of a family and community for decades to come,” said Nessel.

