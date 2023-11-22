Saginaw man charged for alleged involvement in woman’s death

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the death of a Houghton Lake woman.

On Sept. 6, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 8615 W. Emery Road in Roscommon Township for a report of a suspected overdose.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 42-year-old Houghton Lake woman dead at the home, the sheriff’s office said, adding the autopsy found she died of a mixed toxicity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and xylazine.

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Ronald Rolland Landskroener Sr., of Saginaw, was arrested and lodged at the Roscommon County Jail in connection with the victim’s death.

On Wednesday Nov. 22, Landskroener was arraigned and charged by the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office with

  • One charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, a life offense
  • One charge of delivery of methamphetamine
  • One charge of delivery of fentanyl
  • Charged as a habitual offender, with the prosecutor alleging at least three prior felony convictions

He remains in the custody of the Roscommon County Jail and is held on a $500,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Xylazine is being found increasingly mixed with fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said, adding it is a tranquilizer and not an opioid, so Narcan/Naloxone cannot reverse its effects.

The sheriff’s office said xylazine is an extremely dangerous drug and has been declared an emerging threat by the Federal Government.

People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis - the rotting of human tissue - that may lead to amputation, the sheriff’s office added.

