Search underway after Michigan woman goes missing in California

CALAVERAS CO., Calif. (WNEM) - Authorities in California are searching for a Michigan woman who disappeared while hiking.

The Calaveras County Sheriff said 66-year-old Ann Herford, from Michigan, was reported missing Wednesday, Nov. 15.

She was last seen hiking the Arnold Rim Trail in Arnold, California last week.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement agencies, including the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, are actively searching the area to locate her.

