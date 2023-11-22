Thomas Twp. business closing after nearly a decade

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As many get ready to support local businesses this shopping season, one in Saginaw County is preparing to close after nearly 10 years.

“Don’t give up on me. I will, I will be back,” said Lauren Husen, the owner of Rebel Company in Thomas Township.

After facing hardships that have come in the form of health scares, a car crash, and – most recently – their family home catching fire, Husen has decided to close her clothing store of nine years and focus more on the ones she loves.

“It’s been devastating. And being a small business owner who does every portion of my business, it just kind of got to the point where we realized that I had to take a break and focus on my family and our health and rebuilding,” Husen said.

Putting everything she had into the clothing store over the years, Husen now plans to close the store in the next three weeks.

However, while this may be the end of the Rebel Company store, Husen said this isn’t the end of the Rebel brand.

“The hardest part about closing Rebel is not being able to fully support all those vendors in my store anymore. So, it was very important for me, as difficult as it was to host three events in the following weeks after what has happened, there was no chance that I wasn’t going to push through for these guys,” Husen said.

The impending closure has not stopped Husen from preparing for one of the biggest shopping events of the year: Black Friday.

She organized a small business vendors market at Horizons Center in Saginaw Township.

“We work all week to prepare for this. So, we’ve got music coming. We’ve got a bar open. We’ve got, like I said, over 65 vendors for you to shop,” Husen said.

No longer having a store means she will have more time to organize small business activities. She’s hoping the event at Horizons on Friday, Nov. 24 shows the community how a little bit of support can go a long way.

“Showing up to this event would definitely fill my heart to know that we can give back and make sure these vendors are taken care of,” Husen said.

The Black Friday Saturday Small Business Vendor Market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Those looking to support Rebel Company can stop at their shop during normal business hours and purchase some discounted items.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.