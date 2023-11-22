Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday! Expect a big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. While you get ready for the day or your upcoming trip, here are five stories to look over.

1. Israel and Hamas agreeing to a temporary pause and hostage release. This comes after weeks of negotiations. The Israeli Prime Minister called it a difficult but correct decision. Three Americans are expected to be among the 50 hostages released.

2. Still no word on the whereabouts of missing Flushing woman, Kelly McWhirter. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police have investigated almost a dozen tips. Evidence is still being processed in a crime lab.

Kelly McWhirter update Jelly Roll visit update 2023 Christmas Spectacular 23rd I.G.N.I.T.E Graduation and Kuzma's Corner Sheriff Swanson provides an update on Kelly McWhirter. Jelly Roll visit update and details 23rd I.G.N.I.T.E Graduation this Sunday at 5PM EST and the unveiling of Kuzma's Corner. If you wish to volunteer for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, December 9, 2023 please see the link below. https://forms.gle/QEDwChFieKms1sGx9 If you would like to nominate a family or individual for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular please email a detailed message to jmacey@geneseecountymi.gov. Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

3. McLaren patients should check their mailbox after a ransomware attack was reported on the hospital system. The attack may have exposed personal information of nearly 2.5 million patients. The hospital sent letters to affected patients that comes with an enrollment code for further protection. Protection tips here.

4. The Bay City Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest is returning. Start decorating your property now. City Commissioners will choose one home and one business winner from their respective-wards by Dec. 11. Then, on Dec. 18 at the City Commission meeting, the mayor will choose one grand prize winner from both categories.

5. Are you already thinking of ways to use your Thanksgiving leftovers. Turn those holiday scraps into creative meals for days. Turkey Roost Restaurant of Kawkawlin is at WNEMTV5 studios to show you ways to repurpose your leftovers. The Turkey Roost started in 1955, the first owner of 12 years, Clayton Kitchen, bought an abandoned hamburger hut and started the restaurant, located on the only northern route at that time (M-13), according to their website. Todd Ballor, third owner, fell in love with the restaurant while working there as a bus boy during his high school years. He became the proud owner in 1995. Tradition is important to Mr. Ballor. He has been focused maintaining good, healthy, home cooked meals served fast and affordable.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.