Worry-free weather for Thanksgiving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today has brought a chance to dry out around the TV5 viewing area and luckily for us, that appears to continue into our holiday Thursday!

Dry weather should take over for the next several days, but for those who are hoping for a little white on the ground this time of year, our next chance for that may not be too far away. And temperature wise, we’re in for a change as we wrap up the week, too.

For a look beyond Thanksgiving, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Cloudy skies will last through the first part of the night, but we should see some clearing as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t fall too far, with 30s and 40s expected this evening, with lower and middle 30s for overnight lows.

Lows will be in the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Winds will remain active out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour during the overnight. No precipitation is expected through the night.

Thanksgiving

We should get brighter skies back into the area on Thanksgiving, with smooth travel all day long. There may be some brief periods of clouds as a weak cold front passes through, but currently no precipitation is expected. If we manage a little extra moisture, a flurry or sprinkle doesn’t seem out of the question, but nothing significant is expected.

Highs will be in the 40s on Thanksgiving. (WNEM)

Highs will manage the 40s on Thursday, for at least one more day before we cool down the rest of the week. Winds will turn from west southwesterly in the morning to northwesterly during the second half of the day. Those winds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather sticks around Thanksgiving night and plan for some cold temperatures to move back into the area. Lows will drop into the 20s, with teens for wind chills expected for our early Black Friday shoppers.

Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.