You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A coming to Saginaw Twp.
Crash on I-75
MDOT: Lane of NB I-75 in Genesee Co. reopened following crash
Speedsters caught on I-75
MSP clocks 2 drivers going about 100 mph on I-75
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Latest News

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22
Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. ...
Nessel launches website, campaign to protect residents from holiday scams