Friday Night Lights state championship special

TV5 is zoning in on the two local teams who will be heading into state finals this weekend at Ford Field: Ubly and Corunna.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The high school football season ends this weekend at Ford Field.

There are two teams in the mid-Michigan area who will be competing for a chance at a state championship. TV5′s sports team has broken down each game and highlights some of the key moments throughout the high school football season.

Part One is at the top of the story.

Part Two

Part Three

The state finals are almost here and TV5 is recapping local teams' journeys through the season.

Part Four

The state finals are almost here and TV5 is recapping local teams' journeys through the season.
