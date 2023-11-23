Holiday unlocks cold air as snow chances near

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy a moment on Thanksgiving. We should all be thankful for the dry weather to get people to their travel destinations. We will talk about the snow chances for the drive home coming up. All travelers should have packed their coat because we are in store for a cold stretch of weather on our 7-Day forecast.

Beginning of the cold stretch with lows overnight in the low 20s. (WNEM)

This Evening & Tonight - On Thanksgiving a cold front passed through bringing the cloudy skies after a sunny start. The cold front brought more than clouds though with the beginning of a cold stretch underway. Winds are now out of the northwest and will stay there into the weekend. Wind speeds tonight will be around 5-10mph and gusting 15-20mph. Just a touch breezy. The skies will have a few breaks in the cloud. Plan on sky conditions to be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s tonight. With many keeping the tradition of Black Friday shopping, temperatures will reach their lowest point while store doors open.

Black Friday will be dry, but cold! (WNEM)

Temperatures will be around 24 degrees at 4am and 23 degrees by 7am. The wind chill will make it feel like the teens so have the winter layers ready to wait outside. At least the forecast remains dry overnight.

For those going Black Friday shopping...bundle up! Northwest winds add an extra chill to the air. (WNEM)

Friday - After a cold start in the low to mid 20s, Friday shapes up nicely! Temperatures struggle to rebound because of the frontal passage from the day before keeping highs around freezing Friday afternoon. Winds will still be out of the northwest and will be around 10-20mph meaning wind chills warm into the 20s. It will be a taste of winter! Even with northwest winds, we are hopeful for a few moment of sunshine. Clouds will still be around, but skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Still holding a dry forecast. Multiple towns have tree lightings Friday evening and those will be dry and chilly in the 20s. Friday night has a low back down into the low 20s.

Dry weather until Sunday for the holiday weekend. (WNEM)

Holiday Weekend - The holiday weekend starts with dry weather. Early risers have a chance to see the sun, but clouds will enter fairly early Saturday. Even with the clouds, no rain or snow is expected. It will be easy to go shop to shop for Small Business Saturday. Temperatures will be cool in the mid 30s and still a chill in the air with a northwest wind. Wind speeds remain consistent around 10-20mph. Sunday will be a big travel day for many, and we are watching that forecast closely. Yes, there is a mention of snow for the day. The details are the snow will start mid to late morning and be light in nature. Of course, take roads slow to be safe. Be mindful of bridges and overpasses. The snow accumulations will be similar to what we experienced on Halloween.

Light snow is possible Sunday and could affect holiday travel. (WNEM)

Accounting for soil temperatures, we anticipate most of mid-Michigan could be around an inch of snow. Some locations could be higher, but not by much. We are working those details out, so stay updated on the TV5 First Alert Weather app. The snow will last the majority of Sunday, and become lake effect snow showers as many get back into the swing of things come Monday.

