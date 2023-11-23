MSU veterinary expert speaks on respiratory illness affecting dogs

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Researchers are looking for answers to the mystery respiratory illness that has caused dogs in several states to get sick and sometimes die.

When dogs get it, veterinarians are unsure which cases will become deadly, but experts at Michigan State University (MSU) are certain they know how it spreads.

“We do believe it’s most likely an infectious disease, so it could be contagious or spread from dog to dog,” said Dr. Kimberly Dodd, the director of the MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

This Thanksgiving, you might reconsider taking your dog to gatherings where other dogs will be present. A mysterious disease is spreading across the country and it’s one that the MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is still trying to understand.

“What we know is nationwide, there have been an increased number of cases of canine respiratory illness, generally characterized by coughing, sneezing, lethargy,” Dodd explained.

The respiratory illness does not respond to antibiotics and is currently being investigated in several states. Dodd noted that respiratory disease in canines is not uncommon.

“You’ve probably heard of kennel cough, which is sort of how we generically refer to respiratory illnesses, usually coughing, in dogs. It can be caused by any number of different pathogens, both viruses and bacteria,” Dodd said.

She said the difference with this illness is that the coughing is prolonged, and it can turn into something more serious.

“We seem to be seeing an increased number of cases where the coughing goes on a bit longer than expected, and in some cases, the disease is progressing to pneumonia, which in rare cases can be fatal,” Dodd said.

She said it’s important to limit your pet’s interactions with other pets, and if your dog starts to cough, you should contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Dodd added you should keep your pets up to date on their vaccinations as well.

“There’s several vaccines they can get, including the kennel cough vaccine and the canine influenza vaccine, that reduce their chances of developing respiratory disease,” she said.

If you are concerned you will catch it from your dog, don’t be. Veterinary experts do not believe the illness can be transferred from dogs to humans.

