Pet safety tips when traveling for the holidays

Local animal experts shared some tips on how to keep your pets safe if you’re traveling with them this holiday weekend.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
“One of the biggest things for traveling with your pet is that your pet is safe,” said Beth Wellman with the Humane Society of Midland County.

Wellman said this busy time of year affects more than just the adults.

“The holidays are just as stressful for the animals as it is for the people,” she said.

As families are gearing up to hit the road, experts are sharing some travel tips for you and your fur baby.

Jennifer Forester is the owner of Rosie’s Pet Supply in Frankenmuth.

“Make sure they have their favorite toy, blanket, bed so they feel comfortable with what they usually have at home,” she said.

Traveling with pets can often bring them a lot of anxiety. Excessive drooling, panting, whining, and busyness are signs that your dog may be stressed.

However, there are calming aids to assist them.

“There are products on the market that are made of CBD. And so, they sell oil for dogs and also CBD treats,” Forester said.

And for those who are traveling by car, there are a few things to be aware when you’re making rest stops.

“There are so many different people that are also traveling from all different parts of the country. So, you are potentially exposing your pet to different diseases, ailments, things that can live in the ground,” Wellman explained.

This is especially important in the wake of this new mystery dog illness that is going around.

Related: Mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states

Though it has only been reported in a handful of states, experts are warning pet owners to be extra safe this holiday season.

“It’s not anything that we have experienced here in this area at this point. But again, if you are traveling with your pet, certainly smart to stay away from other animals that you don’t know their vaccine history. Try to keep them from licking and digging into unfamiliar grounds,” Wellman said.

Lastly, as tempting as it may be to share your Thanksgiving dinner, it’s better not to.

