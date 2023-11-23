Pleasant Thanksgiving weather today!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you have an opportunity to spend some time with family and friends today to make new memories. Also -- needless to say -- GO LIONS! Whether you’re traveling today or staying in to prep dinner or catch the Honolulu Blue in action, we have a quiet day of weather ahead. Through Saturday, conditions remain dry but we turn at least 10 degrees colder starting on Black Friday. The end of the weekend also has the chance for a light accumulating snow (think something similar to Halloween). We’re continuing to keep a close eye on this potential.

Thanksgiving 🦃

Early this morning we have clouds passing through but they’re expected to clear out around mid-morning. This will lead to an opportunity for some sunshine, but a weak disturbance passing through will bring a wave of clouds through around midday/kickoff for the Lions game. We aren’t expecting rain or snow from this though. Heading towards dinner (and hopefully celebrating a Lions win at that time 😃) clouds will begin to clear up leading to temporarily mostly clear skies. That will set us up for an even colder night ahead.

Quiet weather persists today! (WNEM)

Highs today though will reach up to 44 degrees with a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph. The normal high temperature for November 23rd is 43 degrees, so this will be a very average Thanksgiving Day by weather standards.

A wider look at highs on Turkey Day. (WNEM)

Tonight

After some of the brief mostly clear conditions, we’re back to partly cloudy skies overnight with a low around 23 degrees. The wind will maintain from the northwest but slow down to 5 to 10 mph.

Black Friday

Thanks to high pressure slightly moving in again, we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies as you head out shopping! The wind will remain northwesterly back to a speed of 10 to 20 mph. A stray lake-effect flurry could actually clip Huron County, but the main concern about Friday’s forecast is the cold.

Friday morning could see a brief flurry clip Huron County. (WNEM)

Highs will be at least 10 degrees colder than Thanksgiving at only 33 degrees. The wind will make it feel like we’re stuck in the 20s all day long. If you’re heading out shopping, you’ll need to bundle up especially if you know you’ll be waiting in any outdoor lines. Friday night will then see a low of 20 degrees.

We turn much colder tomorrow. (WNEM)

Sunday Snow?

There has been a little bit of buzz starting up about the potential for some snow on Sunday -- yes, it’s certainly possible! What we’re seeing in our medium-range data is the potential for a low to sweep over the Great Lakes during the second half of Sunday and into Sunday night. This could bring a light, steady accumulating snow with it. Currently, we expect this to be similar to what occurred on Halloween where the grass, tree branches, cars, or any other outdoor items pick up a light coating of snow less than 1″. Fortunately in this event too, most roads will just be wet, though dirt or unimproved roads could become a little greasy. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the potential for this snow, but know that it is definitely not out of the question. Winter-like conditions continue into next week, you can view this by heading to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Sunday has the chance for a light, accumulating snow to move through. (WNEM)

Have a great Thanksgiving and extended weekend!

