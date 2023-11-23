Spirit bump win streak to eight games with 6-3 win in Flint

Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (12-7-0-1) continued their winning streak after defeating the Flint Firebirds (10-10-1-1) by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Dort Financial Center. Rodwin Dionicio scored two goals, Matyas Sapovaliv notched three assists, and Joey Willis set a career-high with four assists. Andrew Oke made 25 saves on 28 shots for his ninth win of the season.

Saginaw struck first only a minute into the first period. Joey Willis wrapped around the net to then pass the puck to Matyas Sapovaliv, then on for Rodwin Dionicio. Saginaw’s newest defenseman then took the puck in the low slot and fired a shot past Nathan Day’s ear to give the Spirit an early 1-0 lead.

With 16:15 left in the first period, Flint managed to tie the game up. Simon Slavicek made a cross-ice pass to Blake Smith who then took the puck up past the right faceoff circle. Smith rifled a shot past Andrew Oke’s blocker to make the score an even at 1-1.

Flint suffered their first penalty of the night with 15:39 left in the first period with Gavin Hayes receiving a tripping call. With one second left in the power play opportunity the Spirit were able to break the tie. Joey Willis made a cross-ice pass to Dean Loukus who then passed the puck to Rodwin Dionicio. A long toss from the point slipped past Nathan Day for the 2-1 Spirit lead.

Saginaw wasn’t done however when Hunter Haight took the puck down the ice to take a shot right in front of Nathan Day. Flint’s Blake Smith was able to block the shot but Haight was still there to get the rebound and managed to tip the puck just behind Day. This extended the Spirits lead to 3-1 with 10:03 left in the first period.

With 8:00 left in the first period Flint suffered another penalty, this time on Grayden Strohack for cross-checking. Only a few seconds after the penalty was called, Matyas Sapovaliv, Michael Misa, and Zayne Parekh went back and forth passing the puck, looking for an opportunity. Parekh took a shot on goal and the rebound popped to Michael Misa in the right wing circle. His 11th of the season gave the Spirit a 4-1 lead over the Firebirds.

With 7 seconds left in the first period Saginaw continued to extend their lead. Zayne Parekh took a shot on goal but the puck sailed wide to the right. However, the puck would bounce off the boards and ricochet off Day’s right skate and into the net to give the Spirit a 5-1 lead over the Firebirds. Joey Willis would also be credited for an assist on this goal.

The first period ended with Saginaw leading Flint 5-1 as well as outshooting the Firebirds 13-7.

Despite the offensive onslaught in the first, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second. Saginaw killed off a pair of powerplays to protect their lead.

The second period ended with the score remaining the same- 5-1 in favor of Saginaw. Flint would outshoot Saginaw 17-16 (3-10 in the second period).

Not a minute into the third period Saginaw scored yet another goal. Calem Mangone took a shot on goal just in front of Nathan Day but the puck bounced off his pads to Matyas Sapovaliv. Sapovaliv took a shot of his own but the puck bounced off Day’s pads again. The puck was mid air when Mangone chipped it in behind Day to give the Spirit a 6-1 lead over the Firebirds. Joey Willis was also credited for an assist on this goal.

The Firebirds made a late push with a pair of powerplay goals to round out the third period, but couldn’t overcome the deficit established in the first period.

Saginaw would leave the Dort Financial Center with a 6-3 victory over Flint for their eighth straight win and a 3-1 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series.

The Saginaw Spirit will return home to take on the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, November 25th. Puck drops at 7:05 at the Dow Event Center.

