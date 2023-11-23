Thanksgiving turkey trots give back to mid-Michigan communities

Plenty of local turkey trots kicked off around mid-Michigan Thursday morning, Nov. 23.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Saginaw, the 15th Annual Gobbler Gallop returned to Imerman Memorial Park.

The morning race began with a one-mile youth run at 9 a.m. and was followed by the 5K run and walk shortly after. The course is a single loop along the Tittabawassee River.

Kaitlyn Wilson, organizer and Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) middle school running coach of the year, said with more than 700 participants - this was the biggest turnout they’ve ever seen.

“In the past few years, our numbers have been growing. This is our biggest one yet. Thanksgiving is always one of those days where the weather is either 60 degrees or it’s 10 degrees and there’s snow on the ground, so, every year it’s been different. But it’s a beautiful day to run and the sun is shining, so we’re happy people are here,” she said.

All proceeds benefit the Hawks Running Club which will offset the cost of Cross-Country Camp for Saginaw area youth.

“This is a unique opportunity for our community because it’s a way for community members to give back to our Hawks Running Club program,” Wilson said. “We do running activities throughout the summer, and we also use this as a fundraiser to help with our cross-country camp [which] we take middle schools to in the summer.”

Other turkey trots took place in the mid-Michigan area Thursday morning, like the 67th Annual Mott Park Turkey Trot in Flint and the Turkey Trot on the Tridge in Midland.

The Mott Park Turkey Trot is the oldest consecutively run foot race in Michigan. It attracts 100s of people every year and there was at least one new addition this year.

“He was just a tiny little thing in my belly last year when we did it. Now I’m carrying an extra 20 pound turkey on the front of me, so we’ll see,” said Elizabeth Thomason said about her son. “I’m probably gonna get a pretty good workout just walking today.”

Proceeds go to support the Whaley Children’s Home.

Midland’s annual Trot on the Tridge is hosted by the mid-Michigan multi-sport racing club. Jill Gushow, an event organizer, said it has grown every year.

“We started 14 years ago doing this and its grown every year,” she said. “Last year we had about 270 people, so it just continues to be a fun event and people like to come out for it.”

Runners were asked to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Midland Food Pantry.

