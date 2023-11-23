Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Happy Turkey Day, here are 5 stories to know to start your day.
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Sierra Searcy
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning mid-Michigan and Happy Thanksgiving, here are 5 stories you need to know to start your Thursday.

  1. The search for a Huron County woman missing in California will now continue on a limited basis. 66-year-old Ann Herford of Elkton, disappeared in a mountainous area about two hours outside Sacramento, while working there as a traveling nurse. Herford was reported missing last Tuesday and her car was found parked at a trailhead the next day.
  2. Detroit will host its 97th America’s Thanksgiving parade. The parade runs three miles down and is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. It’s expected to last an hour and a half.
  3. Runners out early this morning for several local races. Gobbler Gallop starts at Immerman Memorial Park at 8 a.m. in Saginaw. The Midland Turkey Trot kicks off at the Tridge at 8:30 a.m. and Mott Park Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m.
  4. East Side Soup Kitchen will hold its thanksgiving feast starting at 11 a.m. The non-profit has been baking 50 turkeys in preparation. There will also be all your favorite thanksgiving sides like potatoes, stuffing and of course pumpkin pie. It’s located on East Genesee Avenue.
  5. The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers today. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Due to CBS coverage of the NFL Thursday and college football on Friday, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will play on ‘TV-5 Plus’ Thursday and tomorrow at their respective times.

