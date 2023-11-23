Turkey Bowl held to help those in need

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Food and football were the focus of an event to help those in need.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Asperger Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance and Grand Blanc High School hosted the Turkey Bowl Football Game and Food Drive.

Those who attended were encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

“Our goal with the Turkey Bowl is to have people come out, donate some non-perishable items, and just come out and just have a sense of community getting together before the holiday weekend,” said Muaz Asperger with the Asperger Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance

Organizers said the game operated on rules designed to promote inclusivity and make the game fun for all, with events the crowd could take part in. The event ended at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.