Turkey Bowl held to help those in need

By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Food and football were the focus of an event to help those in need.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Asperger Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance and Grand Blanc High School hosted the Turkey Bowl Football Game and Food Drive.

Those who attended were encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

“Our goal with the Turkey Bowl is to have people come out, donate some non-perishable items, and just come out and just have a sense of community getting together before the holiday weekend,” said Muaz Asperger with the Asperger Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance

Organizers said the game operated on rules designed to promote inclusivity and make the game fun for all, with events the crowd could take part in. The event ended at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

