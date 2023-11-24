City of Flint offers cash for firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents of the city of Flint can turn in unwanted firearms for cash, no questions asked.

The city of Flint and the Flint Police Department are offering up to $500 in cash on the spot for any automatic assault-style weapons. No handguns will be accepted.

Payment amount will be based on the style and value of the weapon.

The city said no ammunition will be allowed during the gun bounty event.

The event is being presented in partnership with the Cathedral of Faith Church at 6031 Dupont St. in Flint. It starts at 12 p.m. and runs to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

